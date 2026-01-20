Punjab: Ludhiana Municipal Corporation sewerman held on bribery charge

Ludhiana, Jan 20 (PTI) A sewerman was arrested on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau here on Tuesday.

The accused Bahadur Singh was posted at the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, said an official spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau.

The arrest has been made following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Jamalpur Awana village, Focal Point Ludhiana, on the chief minister's anti-corruption action line portal.

The complainant alleged that the accused had taken a gratification of Rs 1.50 lakh in three instalments in lieu of getting the complainant recruited as a sewerman. The complainant also recorded a video while the accused was allegedly accepting the bribe money.

The accused also allegedly engaged the complainant in cleaning the sewerage for two-and-a-half years but he was not paid for the work, said the spokesperson.

Moreover, he said if the involvement of any other official of Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana comes to light during the probe, strict action will be taken against that official.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station Ludhiana range.