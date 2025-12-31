Punjab: Man dies after his pistol in pocket goes off

Abohar, Dec 31 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died after his licensed pistol, lying in his pocket, accidentally went off, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when celebrations were underway at the house of the deceased, Harjinder Singh, whose father, Darshan Singh, was recently elected a panchayat samiti member.

Harjinder was getting up from a sofa when his loaded pistol, lying in his pocket, accidentally went off, with a bullet hitting him.

His family members and guests rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Police said further action will be taken after an investigation. PTI COR CHS APL APL