Punjab: Man found dead at home, police suspect robbery attempt

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jun 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was found dead in his house here on Friday, with his hands tied and his mouth stuffed with a piece of cloth, police said.

The police identified the victim as Racchpal Singh, a resident of Gondpur village.

The incident occurred last night when the unidentified accused killed Racchpal while committing a robbery at his house. They tied his hands with a rope and stuffed his mouth with a piece of cloth, Station House Officer of Mahilpur Police Station, Gurnek Singh said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mahilpur Police Station and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG