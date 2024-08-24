Punjab: Man held for assaulting cop in Phagwara

Phagwara, Aug 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer when he asked him to show the documents of his car during a special vehicle checking drive here, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Sunny (30), they said.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Prempura near Shivpur road. A police team asked him to show the documents of his car during the special vehicle checking drive, Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said.

Following this, he began arguing with the policemen. He assaulted an assistant sub-inspector and tore his uniform, Bhatti said. Sunny was later overpowered by the policemen and arrested.

The injured police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sunny was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhatti added.