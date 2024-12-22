Punjab man held in MP's Khargone with 11 firearms

Khargone, Dec 22 (PTI) A Punjab resident was arrested on Sunday in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 11 firearms, a police official said.

Advertisment

Gagandeep, hailing from Balachaur in Pujab, was held in Bilali village under Gogawan police station limits after his car was interecpeted, Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said.

"We seized seven country-made pistols and four guns from him. His associate Sunil managed to flee. They had come to purchase guns. Efforts are on to nab local supplier Vishal Sikligar, a resident of Signur village in Gogawan," the SP added. PTI COR ADU BNM