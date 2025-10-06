Punjab man held with 30 grams of chitta near Shimla

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) A man from Punjab was arrested with 30 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) in Himachal Pradesh's Shoghi, about 13 kms from Shimla, police said on Monday.

The arrest was made during a routine vehicle checking that was being conducted by a special cell of the police at the Shoghi barrier, they said.

During the checking, the police team stopped a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus enroute to Shimla. Upon checking the passengers, police recovered the drugs from one of them The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh (28), a resident of Kadar Wala village in Punjab's Moga district, they said, adding that he was heading towards Shimla.

Following the recovery, he was immediately taken into custody and the contraband was also seized.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, the police added. PTI COR NB NB