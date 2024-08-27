Punjab: Man killed after truck hits scooter on Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road

Kapurthala, Aug 27 (PTI) A man has been killed after his scooter has been hit by a truck on Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi road in Punjab on Tuesday, police here said.

According to the police, the incident took place near Bhulana village on Monday.

Amrik Singh (58), an employee of the Rail Coach Factory, was returning to his village, Sukhia Nangal, after visiting a relative in a hospital in the factory when his scooter was hit by the truck, Station House Officer (SHO) Sonamdeep Kaur said.

The truck driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him, the police said.