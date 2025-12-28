Punjab man searching for missing brother in Russia claims 10 Indian 'confirmed dead'

Jalandhar, Dec 28 (PTI) A man from Punjab's Goraya, who recently returned from Russia after visiting that country to search his missing brother, on Sunday claimed that 10 Indians, who were recruited into the Russian Army for an ongoing fight against Ukraine, have died.

Jagdeep Kumar, a resident of Goraya in Jalandhar, claimed that of these 10 Indians, three belonged to Punjab and seven were from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

There was no official confirmation on the claims.

Jagdeep said he gave certain documents, which confirm the deaths of these 10 men as per the Russian army, to Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal's office.

He further claimed that four Indians are also missing in Russia.

In September, India had demanded that Russia end its practice of recruiting Indian nationals as support staff in the Russian military. New Delhi had also demanded the release of all the Indians currently serving in Russian armed forces following reports of fresh recruitment of Indians by the Russian military.

India had also cautioned its nationals to not take offers to join the Russian military in view of inherent "risks and dangers" involved.

Meanwhile, Seechewal appealed to the Centre to use its influence to completely stop the recruitment of Indian youths in the Russian army.

Earlier, there have been incidents that several Indian youths were lured with attractive job offers in Russia but they were later "forcibly" recruited into the Russian Army to fight against Ukraine.

Jagdeep said he first met Seechewal on June 29, 2024, during which he submitted a petition for the safe return of his brother Mandeep Kumar and other Indian youths trapped in the Russian army.

Following this, Seechewal met the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wrote a letter requesting the safe return of the Indians from Russia.

Jagdeep said the Rajya Sabha MP has been helping the affected families from the very beginning. Thanks to his efforts, many Indian youths have safely returned to their families, he said.

He explained that when he could not find any information about his brother Mandeep, he decided to travel to Russia. Mandeep went missing in Russia where a travel agent made him join the Russian army. The family last spoke to him in March 2024.

Seechewal helped by arranging tickets for him and also provided him with a letter so that he wouldn't face any issues in Russia.

Jagdeep mentioned that he visited Russia twice.

During his first trip, he stayed there for 21 days, searching for the trapped Indians and especially Punjabi youths.

However, he faced many difficulties due to the language barrier. On his second trip, he stayed for two months and gathered substantial information.

Seechewal, while referring to his letter to the External Affairs minister, stated that he had requested that the bodies of the Indian youths who died in Russia be sent back to their families so they can perform the final rites.

He also urged strict action against the travel agents who deceive youths into joining the army. PTI CHS VSD NB NB NB