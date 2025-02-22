Punjab: Man seen collapsing due to bullet injury in video dies of heart attack

Chandigarh: A 45-year-old man purportedly seen collapsing in a video giving an impression that he was hit by a bullet during celebratory firing in Punjab's Jalandhar actually died of a heart attack, police said on Saturday.

Paramjit Singh, husband of the sarpanch of Chak Desraj village in Phillaur, Jalandhar, collapsed during a Jago ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual, on February 17, a police officer said.

A video circulating on social media gave the impression that he was shot at by a guest dancing at the event, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he was declared brought dead, they added.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Goraya police station in Jalandhar, Surinder Mohan said Singh's wife told the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Phillaur) that he was not hit by any bullet, but he died of a heart attack.

His wife also claimed that he collapsed because of the heart attack.

Singh's body was cremated a day after the incident so post-mortem examination could not be conducted, the officer said.

Police also got Singh family's claims verified from the hospital in Phagwara. The doctor told police that Singh had died before he was brought to the hospital, he said.

The doctor had also informed the DSP (Phillaur) that there was no bullet injury on the body, he added.

Police said a case will be registered against the person for celebratory firing.