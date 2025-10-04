Punjab: Man ties teenage daughter's hands, pushes her into canal in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Oct 3 (PTI) Doubting her character, a man allegedly tied his 17-year-old daughter's hands and pushed her into a feeder canal in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, police said on Saturday.

“A team of divers is searching for the girl, but there is no trace of her till now," SSP Bhupinder Singh said.

The accused used to beat her daughter. At around 8.40 pm on Tuesday, he took the girl on his bike to the canal, tied her hands with a scarf, and pushed her into the water body, police said, adding that the man even filmed the act on his mobile phone.

Police have arrested the accused father and charged him under the relevant provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a nephew of the girl. PTI COR SUN ARI