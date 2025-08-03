Punjab man, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan, sentenced to one-month imprisonment

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Amritpal Singh, a 23-year-old farmer from Punjab's Ferozepur district, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan, has been sentenced to one-month imprisonment by a court in the neighbouring nation, his father Jugraj Singh said on Saturday.

Jugraj Singh urged the Centre and the Punjab government to take appropriate steps to bring back his son to India.

Amritpal, a resident of Khaire ke Uttar village in the Ferozepur district, went missing along the India-Pakistan border on June 21 after he went to tend his farmland located across the barbed fencing near the border outpost (BOP) Rana under the Border Security Force (BSF) supervision.

He failed to return before the gate was scheduled to close around 5 pm. Amritpal, who is married and has a daughter, owns around 8.5 acres of farmland located beyond the border fencing on the Indian side.

The BSF personnel later found human footprints heading towards the Pakistani side, raising the possibility of an unintentional border crossing.

On June 27, the Pakistani Rangers confirmed to the BSF authorities that Amritpal was in the custody of local Pakistani police.

Amritpal's father Jugraj on Saturday said he came to know that a case was registered against his son in Pakistan, and on July 28, he was sentenced to a one-month imprisonment.

He said a Pakistan-based advocate sent him the copy of a court order as per which Amritpal has been charged under the Foreigner Act 1946.

A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on him. In case of default, he will have to undergo additional 15 days of sentence. The court also directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for his deportation after completion of his sentence.

Amritpal spoke to his family in which he said that he was fine and currently lodged in a jail.

His father urged the government to take appropriate steps so that his son be deported from Pakistan.

Amritpal left on his motorcycle that afternoon but did not return in the evening. The BSF even reopened the frisking gate before dusk in search of him, but he could not be found.

During summer months, farmers are allowed to access the land between the barbed-wire fence and the international border under strict BSF monitoring between 8 am and 5 pm.

Several farmers from border districts, including Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, have agricultural land in this area, known as the "zero line."