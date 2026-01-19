Punjab: Mann attacks opposition; says Cong, SAD, BJP 'looted' state for decades

Ajnala (Punjab), Jan 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday lashed out at the opposition parties alleging that they have no vision for the state and are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state's resources but their dreams will never be fulfilled.

Mann was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Government Degree College in Ajnala in Amritsar.

The new college, which will be named after the revered scholar Baba Ghamchuk Ji, represents the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's resolve to rebuild 'Rangla Punjab' (Vibrant Punjab) through education, opportunity and public participation.

Mann alleged that the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP had collectively "looted" Punjab for decades, hollowing out its institutions and forcing generations of youth to look abroad for opportunities.

Targeting the rival political outfits, Mann claimed that infighting is at its peak among these parties as they lack any concrete agenda for the welfare of the people.

"The opposition has no vision for Punjab. They are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state's resources.

"Their dreams will never be fulfilled because the people of Punjab are wise and brave, and they understand the dubious character of such leaders," he said, adding that Punjabis will never allow these forces to succeed in their "nefarious designs".

Urging people to remain cautious of "opportunistic and power-hungry" politicians, the chief minister said the "sole aim" of the traditional parties is to "exploit" Punjab and its people.

"The need of the hour is to completely reject these parties so that the efforts of the state government to build Rangla Punjab can yield results," he said, claiming that his government is working tirelessly to accelerate development by opening new 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', schools, colleges and implementing other people-centric initiatives.

Referring to the project, Mann said the foundation stone of a co-educational college has been laid in Bikraur, a village located along the international border.

"This college will ensure that youth from the border area can pursue higher education close to their homes. An amount of Rs 15 crore will be spent on constructing this institution over 15 acres of land," he said, expressing gratitude to the Bikraur village panchayat and residents for donating land for the project.

Youth from around 50 nearby villages will benefit from the college, with over 2,000 students expected to enrol in the coming years.

"The institution will offer courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Skills, ensuring modern and quality education for students in the border belt," he said, expressing confidence that the college would play a transformative role in shaping the future of youth, especially girls, from the region.

Mann said young people in the area have aspirations and dreams, adding that the state government is committed to giving wings to these dreams through sustained support.

"Our focus is on the welfare of present and future generations so that Punjab moves on the path of progress and prosperity. The well-being of every section of society remains our foremost objective," he said.

The chief minister announced that students belonging to the village that donated land for the college will be provided free education in the upcoming institution.

Highlighting the issue of migration, Mann said negativity among the youth must be addressed so that reverse migration gains momentum.

"Previous governments ignored this challenge and ruined the system, forcing young people to look outside the country. It is a matter of pride that our government has provided regular jobs to more than 63,000 youth purely on the basis of merit," he said.

Speaking on the concerns of border residents, the chief minister stated that the Punjab government is making every effort for their welfare, acknowledging them as true patriots of the nation.