Punjab: Mann calls for 'foolproof' planning for flood

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday emphasised the need for a "foolproof" planning and execution of the state's master plan for flood protection.

He was presiding over a meeting at his official residence to monitor the progress of ongoing flood protection works, the government said in a statement.

Mann said the master plan will not only ensure judicious use of funds but also help save money currently being spent on compensating flood victims for crop loss and property damage.

He underscored that the plan for managing drains and rivers should be developed in close coordination with engineers from the irrigation department.

Doing so would ensure regular desilting, cleaning, and strengthening of flood protection infrastructure, he said, adding that these measures will play a vital role in shielding people from the devastation caused by floods during the monsoon.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader asked officials to prepare a final blueprint based on the master plan, and not just any ad hoc measure, before the rainy season starts.

He also stressed the importance of special allocation in the annual state budget to support these efforts on a regular, long-term basis.

Mann approved approximately Rs 116 crore to carry out flood protection works and cleaning of drains across all 22 districts of Punjab.

He instructed deputy commissioners to ensure the projects are completed before the onset of the monsoon, with strict timelines to be met by June 30. PTI CHS VN VN