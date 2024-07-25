Punjab: Mann gives directions for major push for development works in Doaba, Majha regions

Jalandhar, Jul 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave directions for a major push to accelerate development works in the Doaba and Majha regions of the state.

Mann held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Taran Taran to review the development projects.

There will be no shortage of funds in development works and the projects will be completed well in time, he said.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the Amritsar and Jalandhar Smart City projects and asked the officers to expedite the work for giving facelift to these cities.

He said the state government's priority is to resolve people's day-to-day office work promptly, ensuring hassle-free services.

Mann said 'the CM window' is being established at the district level, where administrative officials and concerned MLAs will help to resolve issues.

District-level issues will be resolved on the spot, while others will be forwarded to concerned departments, he said.

As part of the initiative to take the government to the public's doorsteps to redress public grievances, Mann had announced to spend two days in Jalandhar. PTI CHS NB NB