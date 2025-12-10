Punjab: Mann says declaration of rates for CM's chair shows Oppn's intentions

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who recently returned from his 10-day official visit to Japan and South Korea, on Wednesday contrasted his trip with Navjot Kaur Sidhu's 'Rs 500 crore for CM' remark. Mann said that while he wanted Punjab's progress, the opposition, by declaring rates for CM post, has shown its intentions.

On December 6, Kaur triggered a political furore after claiming that one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister.

On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership for her remark that sparked a controversy.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mann, who was speaking to the media about his official visit, said he wanted Punjab's progress. "I want to bring the latest technology to Punjab, and I want to see Punjab youths becoming successful here." He further said that "they (opposition) are declaring the rates of chairs in Punjab that this department will be sold at this rate, this ministry and the CM (post) will be sold at this rate. It shows their intentions." "People know who is working hard for Punjab. It will not happen that after paying Rs 500 crore for a CM chair, one will serve (people). He will first recover Rs 500 crore, and thereafter, he will try to make a profit. It seems they have issued Punjab's tender," he said.

On December 6, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had said her husband would return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab.

She had further said they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister's chair," she told reporters on Saturday after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said nobody has demanded, but the "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore, he becomes the CM".

Earlier, Mann gave a presentation of his 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea to seek investments in the state.

He said many Japanese and South Korean companies were keen to invest in Punjab in different sectors.

Mann led a delegation on a 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea as part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.