Punjab: Markets remain shut in Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala to protest Pahalgam killings

Hoshiarpur/Kapurthala, Apr 24 (PTI) Markets and commercial establishments remained shut in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts on Thursday in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.

Responding to a call given by some Hindu outfits, shopkeepers and traders observed a complete bandh in Hoshiarpur district.

Led by Mohan Lal 'Lucky' Thakur, state secretary of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, members of various Hindu bodies took out a march in Hoshiarpur, which passed through different markets of the city.

The protesters raised slogans against what they called Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and cross-border violence, appealing to the shopkeepers to close their establishments in a show of solidarity.

They also called for a strong response from the Centre against the killings in Pahalgam.

Later, members of some Sikh organisations also joined the protest.

The bandh remained peaceful with no untoward incident getting reported.

In Kapurthala, most commercial establishments remained shut as the protesters demanded exemplary action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI COR CHS ARI