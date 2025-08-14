Punjab: Marriage of 16-year-old girl foiled by officials in Faridkot

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was rescued from getting married at a village in Punjab's Faridkot by a team of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), officials said.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, Baljit Kaur, commended the action taken by officials and stakeholders, stressing that strict enforcement of child protection laws is essential to safeguard the rights of minors.

Kaur said that the intervention was carried out under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The rescued minor from Sangrahoor village was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which provided counselling and issued necessary directions. She was then handed over to her parents after they provided a written undertaking to ensure her safety, education, and overall well-being.

Regular follow-up and monitoring will be undertaken to safeguard the best interests of the child.

Reiterating the commitment of the Punjab government to making the state child marriage-free, Kaur said continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the system for awareness generation, prevention, and effective enforcement of laws, so that every child can enjoy a safe and bright childhood.

The minister also appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to the government in making Punjab free from child marriage.

She urged that if anyone has information about a child marriage taking place in their vicinity, they should immediately inform the Child Helpline at 1098, assuring that the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential. PTI CHS OZ OZ