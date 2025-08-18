Punjab: Medical teams mobilised in areas affected by swollen Beas, Sutlej rivers

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) With rising water levels in Beas and Sutlej rivers affecting many villages in the state, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Sunday said 438 rapid response teams, 323 mobile medical teams, and 172 ambulances have been mobilised to ensure timely medical aid in the affected regions.

The priority is to reach every person in need and ensure that no one is left without medical help during these critical times, Singh said.

Punjab is fully prepared to meet any health emergency arising due to the floods, he said.

Many villages in Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Fazilka districts adjoining the Beas and Sutlej rivers, which are in spate, have been affected by floodwater.

On the situation in Gurdaspur, the minister said seven villages have been cut off due to the rising water levels.

Stating that the health department introduced boat ambulances to tackle the situation, Singh said, "The quick response helped us rescue eight pregnant women, one of whom safely delivered her child under medical supervision. Similar measures have been implemented in the flood-hit Kalu in Ferozepur district." Medical preparedness has been further strengthened through the health camps set up in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, where 241 patients have already received treatment, he said.

The cases included diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, fever, skin allergies, and eye infections.

With more than 2,000 hospital beds kept ready across districts, the state has created a strong buffer to tackle any possible epidemic, Singh said.

Reassuring the citizens regarding water-borne diseases, Singh said, "So far, we have seen only sporadic cases. However, people must remain vigilant. Health staff and the peripheral centers are well-equipped with chlorine tablets, ORS, and essential medicines.

"In case the number of cases rises in any particular pocket, we have seamless linkages to secondary and tertiary care hospitals for immediate treatment." He also urged people to rely on the government's toll-free helpline number -- 104 -- to report health issues and seek assistance.

"Every household should consume only boiled or chlorinated water, request health teams for water quality testing, and avoid stale food to check the spread of diseases," he emphasised.

The health department has been closely coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, the military and NGOs to ensure medical and rescue facilities in the high-risk areas, including Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala, Singh said.

The minister reaffirmed that there is no shortage of medicines in any government health facility across Punjab.

"Our teams are working 24x7 to protect the citizens. We are confident that the state is well-prepared to handle any medical emergency caused by the floods," he said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora urged party workers to help people in the districts affected by floods.

He also assured the people that the Punjab government is making every possible effort to deal with the situation.

Arora said the state government has made proper arrangements in every district to deal with flood-like situations.

The local administration and the State Disaster Response Force are working at a war footing, he said in a statement.

The administration is also making all necessary arrangements to fulfil the basic needs of the affected people, especially in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka, he said.

In an appeal to the party workers, Arora said while every possible effort is being made by the government, the problem will not end only with the government's efforts.

"Therefore, we too must step onto the ground and help people. Standing with people in times of crisis is also our moral responsibility. Therefore, I request all party workers to go to the flood-affected areas as soon as possible and, either at their own level or in coordination with the administration, help provide relief to the common people," Arora said. PTI CHS ARI