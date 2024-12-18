Punjab: Medical treatment provided to 223 accident victims under 'Farishtey' scheme

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Free medical treatment has been provided to 223 accident victims in Punjab under the 'Farishtey' scheme, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Under this scheme, any person who voluntarily rescues the accident victims and help them in saving their lives, will be considered as 'Farishta' and conferred with commendation certificate and a cash prize of Rs 2,000, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, Babita.

The state flagship scheme, aimed at reducing the mortality and morbidity rates resulting from injuries sustained in roadside accidents and to provide immediate, hassle-free treatment in government and empaneled private hospitals, was notified on January 25.

The scheme is applicable to all the victims and sufferers of road accidents that happened in the territory of the state of Punjab and provides comprehensive treatment to accident victims, without any capping on the amount.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), approximately 1,400 road accidents and 400 deaths occur every day in India, with Punjab alone accounting for around 5,000 accidental deaths annually.

Babita said to encourage common people to help accident victims and save their lives, such "farishteys" are being felicitated with cash rewards, commendation certificates and provided immunity from legal complications and police inquiries.

The CEO said since its launch, the scheme has provided free medical treatment to as many as 223 accident victims, showcasing its effectiveness in reducing mortality rates resulting from road accidents.

So far, 66 'farishteys' (good samaritans) have been registered with the State Health Agency (SHA) Punjab, she added.

Under the scheme, 494 hospitals, including 90 tertiary care hospitals, have been specifically empanelled to cover a 30 km stretch along national and state highways, ensuring treatment during the critical golden hour.

She said these hospitals are integrated with the Mapple mobile app, that helps the people to search and navigate to the nearby empaneled hospital.

The scheme is also linked to emergency helplines, including 108, 1033, and 112 Sadak Surakhiya Force (SSF), which use IT systems to locate the nearest hospital for quick transportation, with hospitals within a 30 km radius providing immediate care within the golden hour, she said. PTI CHS NB NB