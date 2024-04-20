Punjab: Miffed Dhindsa meets supporters after son denied ticket from Sangrur

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Senior Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday held a meeting with his supporters to decide his future course of action after the party denied his son a ticket from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

After the meeting, Dhindsa said his supporters have asked him not to "support" SAD candidate -- former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan -- from Sangrur constituency in the polls.

The denial of a ticket to Dhindsa's son and former finance minister Parminder Dhindsa has led to discontent among the supporters of the family.

Dhindsa said now, if the party offers a ticket to his son, they will not accept it.

However, Dhindsa said he is an Akali and will always remain an Akali.

Asked about his meeting with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on April 17, Dhindsa said the former Punjab chief minister acknowledged the issue and had "apologised", but asserted that the trust had been broken.

Last month, Dhindsa merged his party SAD (Sanyukt) with the Badal-led SAD.

Badal had then given the position of the party's patron to Dhindsa.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Sangrur on Saturday, Parminder Singh Dhindsa said he does not want to go into the details of "whatever has happened", apparently referring to the ticket denial.

"We do not want to do anything with which the SAD gets weakened. Even today we stand by the thinking of how to strengthen the Akali Dal. Workers are hurt more than us," said Parminder Dhindsa.

The father-son duo was expelled from the SAD in February 2020 for alleged "anti-party" activities. Later, they floated the SAD (Sanyukt). PTI CHS VSD RHL