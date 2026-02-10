Punjab: Migrant labourer suffers bullet injury after bike-borne attackers open fire in Moga

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) A migrant labourer sustained a bullet injury in his leg after three unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at a group of workers in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Zira road when some labourers were going for a meal after their work at a factory.

Three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them allegedly fired at the labourers, injuring one of the workers, police said.

It is alleged that one of the assailants even filmed the firing incident, they added. Police said three to four rounds were fired.

A migrant labourer identified as Ashok suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Police said teams have been deployed to trace the assailants, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to track their movement.

We are probing the case from all angles, police said, adding that investigators have obtained some clues and the attackers will be apprehended soon.

One of the labourers said around 10 workers were going for a meal after their work when three unidentified men showed up and opened fire at them without provocation.