Punjab Milkfed seeks Rs 50 cr grant from NDDB to provide free cattle feed in flood-hit areas

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Punjab Milkfed on Saturday sought a grant of Rs 50 crore from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for distribution of cattle feed in flood-affected districts, officials said.

The state cooperative has activated a two-fold strategy – sustaining dairy farmers and livestock, while simultaneously ensuring supply of milk and food essentials to the affected population, they said.

Financial Commissioner (Cooperation) Sumer Gurjar said, "This is not just relief, it is a reaffirmation of bond with Punjab's people. Our teams are on the ground to protect farmers' livelihoods, safeguard animals, and ensure that no family is left without nourishment." With transportation routes submerged, dairy farmers have been unable to move milk, sinking into a severe financial distress, Gurjar said in a statement.

Use of boats and makeshift carriers to reach milk collection points in flooded villages, have so far ensured uninterrupted procurement of raw milk, he said.

Milkfed managing director Rahul Gupta said thousands of cattle heads stranded in submerged sheds are on top priority for support.

Milkfed, in coordination with affiliated milk unions, is supplying cattle feed and 'chokar' (bran) at subsidised rates.

To scale, the Milkfed has approached the NDDB for a Rs 50 crore grant, which, once approved, will enable free distribution of cattle feed across affected districts.

The Milkfed is working through district administrations to supply fresh milk, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, and dairy whitener.

These commodities are particularly critical for families with children, elderly, and vulnerable populations.

The Milkfed and its unions have pledged 15,000 food kits for flood-affected families.

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in decades, with the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and several seasonal rivulets in spate due to heavy rain across north India, especially Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.