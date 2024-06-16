Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday tied the knot with advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi at a gurdwara in Mohali's Zirakpur.

Several leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, attended the marriage ceremony.

Singer-turned-politician Anmol (34) was elected as the MLA from the Kharar assembly in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

The first-time MLA holds the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality.

Before joining the politics, Anmol was a singer. Some of her popular songs include 'Suit', 'Ghaint Purpose' and 'Sherni', among others. PTI CHS BHJ