Punjab minister, DSGMC representatives appear at Secretariat Akal Takht in Amritsar

Amritsar, Jan 5 (PTI) Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond was among those who appeared on Monday, with their respective clarifications, before the Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, and the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Giani Tek Singh.

Akal Takht is the supreme temporal body of the Sikhs.

Some office-bearers and members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) also arrived here.

The minister and DSGMC members appeared at the Secretariat Akal Takht in connection with the various ongoing matters and were heard one by one.

The in-charge of the Secretariat Akal Takht, Bagicha Singh, stated that an explanation was sought from the minister regarding the depiction in certain images prepared at the memorial of Bhai Jeevan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) at Sri Anandpur Sahib, which was alleged to be contrary to Sikh principles, maryada (code of conduct) and sentiments.

The minister submitted his clarification to the Jathedar.

Sond acknowledged that the shortcomings have been rectified in accordance with Sikh sentiments, while some work is still in progress, according to Singh.

It was further stated that Jathedar Gargajj advised the minister that the director of the Department of Culture and Tourism in the state should be a person who has an understanding of concerns, traditions and culture of Sikh community and Punjab.

The minister assured that, after speaking with the government, a suitable appointment would be made, Singh said.

He further said the DSGMC had convened a special general meeting on October 25 in violation of the orders of Akal Takht Sahib. In this connection, the president, general secretary, senior vice president, vice president and secretary of DSGMC were summoned to present their position.

As all of these office-bearers could not be present, submissions from the DSGMC were not received. They were given another time instead, Singh said.

In light of an order issued earlier by Akal Takht, information had also been sought from the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) regarding which of its members were 'Amritdhari' and which weren't.

In this connection, the president of the CKD, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, along with honorary secretary Ramnik Singh and members Prof Sukhbir Singh and Bhai Mahinder Singh, appeared on Monday and provided the required information. PTI JMS SUN PRK PRK