Punjab Minister Goyal reviews flood situation, asks DCs to set up relief camps in affected areas

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Around 14,200 acres of land have been affected in Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts because of floodwaters, said Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Sunday, adding that directions have been issued for setting up relief camps for affected villagers.

In areas adjoining the Beas river in the Kapurthala district, around 600 people have been rescued, the minister further said. Several villagers living by the Beas and Sutlej rivers, which are in spate following the heavy rains in the catchment areas, in Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have been affected.

Meanwhile, villagers living by the Ravi river in the Gurdaspur district have been put on alert and have been asked to move to safer places in the wake of release of 1.50 lakh cusecs of water from the Ujh river and Ranjit Sagar dam, said officials.

Around eight villages in Pathankot's Bamial area were also impacted because of the rise in the water level in the Ujh and Jalalia rivers. Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited the affected places to take stock of the situation.

According to railway officials of the Ferozepur division, three trains were short terminated at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station in Punjab in the wake of the water level crossing the danger mark on bridge number 43 on Budhi-Kathua railway section in the Jammu division.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Goyal said around 14,200 acres across Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have been affected by floodwaters.

Regarding the water level in dams, he said the situation is under control as far as Bhakra and Ranjit Sagar dams are concerned. However, the water level has been rising in the Pong dam and it has reached 1,378 feet, he said, adding that water was being released in a controlled manner.