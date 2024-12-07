Punjab minister hands over appointment letters to 85 employees

Amritsar, Dec 7 (PTI) Minister for Local Government Ravjot Singh on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 85 individuals at the municipal corporation office.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the Punjab government was committed to providing more employment opportunities for youngsters.

Nearly 51,000 individuals have been provided with government jobs during the present AAP dispensation, he said.

Handing over the appointment letters, Singh urged the new recruits to recognise their vital role in Punjab's social and economic development.

He emphasised that continuous hard work and dedication were essential to achieving success and encouraged the new recruits to perform their duties with sincerity and honesty.

These jobs were given on merit, without any recommendation, favouritism or nepotism, Singh added.

The minister said 1,255 people were appointed in the local government department under Mission Rozgar. PTI JMS CHS SZM SZM