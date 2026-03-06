Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh leads protest against LoP Bajwa for 'casteist' remark

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday led a protest here against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for allegedly making a casteist remark against him.

Last month, Bajwa accused Harbhajan Singh of corruption and said, "Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajavange (He used to play in a band before, we will take him to task)." The statement drew sharp reactions from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Bajwa denied that his remarks had anything to do with Harbhajan Singh's caste.

Harbhajan Singh said that his father was a band master, and Bajwa's remarks mocked people who made an honest living.

Outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday, AAP leaders and workers demonstrated with a wedding band denouncing Bajwa.

The PWD minister demanded an apology from the Congress leader as protesters, among them MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, raised slogans against him.

The protest was held ahead of the start of the budget session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Bajwa dubbed the protest deeply disturbing and raised serious concerns about "breach of security." "It is shameful that in its desperation, the AAP government compromised the security of the Vidhan Sabha by allowing unauthorised persons to enter a restricted and highly sensitive area. This is a grave lapse. I have written to the governor requesting that an inquiry be ordered so that responsibility can be fixed," he said.

Harbhajan Singh said Bajwa's remark was insulting not just to him but to the entire Dalit community.

"By mocking the livelihood of marginalised communities, Bajwa has exposed the mindset of the Congress leadership towards the poor and Dalit sections of society," he said.

"The people of Punjab are watching the arrogance of Congress leaders closely, and they will give a fitting reply to those who insult the dignity and livelihoods of poor and Dalit communities," the minister added.

Earlier, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission (PSSCC) summoned the Congress leader to seek his explanation over his remark.

Bajwa denied making any caste-sensitive remark in his submission to the panel.