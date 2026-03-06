Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh leads protest against LoP Bajwa for 'objectionable' remarks

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday led a protest here against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for making remarks deemed "objectionable" by AAP leaders.

Accusing Singh of corruption last month, Bajwa said, "Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajavange (He used to play in a band before, we will take him to task)." This drew sharp reactions from ruling AAP leaders but Bajwa has denied his remarks had anything to do with Singh's caste. Singh has previously said that his father was a band master, and Bajwa's remarks mocked such honest people with hard-earned livelihoods.

Outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday, AAP leaders and workers held demonstrations with a wedding band, a symbolic protest against the leader of opposition's remarks.

The minister demanded an apology from LoP Bajwa as protesters, among them MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, raised slogans against the Congress leader. The protest was held ahead of the start of the budget session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Earlier, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission (PSSCC) had summoned the Congress leader to seek his explanation over his remarks about Singh. In his submission to the panel, Bajwa denied making any caste-sensitive remarks.