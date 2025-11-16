Punjab Minister Laljit Bhullar launches action plan for hit-and-run compensation scheme

Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) The Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar convened a special meeting here on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, and assured the clearing of 3,324 pending hit-and-run cases.

The meeting marked the formal launch of the action plan for the "Hit and Run Compensation Scheme, 2022" in the state.

The day is observed globally on the third Sunday of November in memory of road crash victims, in support of their bereaved families, and to strengthen collective efforts to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Addressing the gathering, the minister reiterated the state government's commitment to reducing road crash fatalities and improving the support mechanisms for victims and their families.

The action plan reflects the state's resolve to expand road safety awareness and ensure timely assistance under the scheme, he said.

The 2022 scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 2,00,000 in cases of death and Rs 50,000 in cases of grievous injury, where the offending vehicle or driver remains untraceable, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had notified the scheme for compensation of victims of hit-and-run motor accidents in 2022.

According to MoRTH's website, a road accident where the identity of the motor vehicle causing death or injury to the person is not known is called "Hit and Run Motor Accident" Citing Punjab Traffic Police data, he said that there are 3,324 pending hit-and-run cases from 2022 and 2023.

He assured that all efforts will be made to clear these pending cases by March 31, 2026, ensuring relief to affected families.

R Venkat Ratnam, a retired IAS officer, who is Director General of the Lead Agency on road safety, said that they have drawn up a schedule of training and capacity-building sessions across six district headquarters -- Jalandhar, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Patiala -- covering nearby districts as well.

These sessions, to be held from November 25 to December 31, will train Sub Divisional Magistrates, Superintendents of Police/DSPs (Traffic), Civil Surgeons, and Regional Transport Officers in processing and uploading case documents quickly to speed up compensation disbursal.

The training will be conducted by Harpreet Singh, national awardee for road safety, in collaboration with an NGO "Avoid Accident" and other empanelled road safety organisations. A detailed checklist has been prepared to streamline file processing. PTI SUN SHS SHS