Punjab Minister Meet Hayer loses 4 portfolios in latest cabinet rejig

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer lost four departments including the key portfolio of mines and geology as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rejigged the portfolios of two of his ministers.

Hayer, according to an order, is now left with the sports and youth services department.

The minister, who got married to a doctor on November 7, is a two-time MLA from Barnala seat.

In the Tuesday reshuffle, minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was the major gainer as he was allocated mines and geology, water resources and conservation of land and water – both earlier held by Hayer.

Mann will keep science, technology and environment which was with Hayer. With this, Mann will be handling a total of 11 portfolios.

Jouramajra is presently handling information and public relations, defence services welfare, freedom fighters and horticulture.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister wrote to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, proposing the re-allocation of portfolios and got an approval from him.

In January this year, the health portfolio was taken from Jouramajra after he was seen allegedly forcing Dr Raj Bahadur, the then Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, to lie down on a dirty mattress at a hospital.

Mann had in March carried out a rejig of portfolios of five ministers.

In May, he inducted two new ministers — Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Balkar Singh – into his cabinet which now has 16 people in it.

There are a total 18 berths in the cabinet, including that of the chief minister's. PTI CHS VSD VN VN