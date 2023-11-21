Punjab Minister Meet Hayer loses four portfolios as CM Mann carries out rejig

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer lost four key departments such as mines and geology on Tuesday as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann carried out a rejig of portfolios of two ministers.

Advertisment

Hayer is now left with the sports and youth services department, according to an order.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been allocated the departments of mines and geology, water resources, and conservation of land and water, which were earlier held by Hayer.

Jouramajra is currently handling defence services welfare, freedom fighters, horticulture and information and public relations.

CM Mann will keep the portfolio of science, technology and environment, which was earlier with Hayer.

In January this year, the chief minister had conducted a rejig of portfolios of ministers. PTI CHS VSD SMN SMN