Punjab Minister meets deported Indians, urges PM Modi to take matter with Trump

Amritsar: Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met with the deported Indian immigrants on Wednesday at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

This event follows a recent deportation from the United States, where a military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants, primarily from Punjab and neighboring states, landed.

According to various news sources, the aircraft's arrival was part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Minister Dhaliwal expressed disappointment over the U.S. government's decision to deport these individuals, emphasizing that many had contributed to the American economy and should have been granted permanent residency instead.

He also mentioned plans to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the U.S. Furthermore, Dhaliwal has urged Punjabis to avoid illegal migration routes, known as "donkey routes," and instead focus on acquiring skills and education for legal international opportunities.

The Punjab government, led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, has set up counters at the airport to manage the arrival of these deportees, providing necessary assistance and support.



This situation highlights ongoing issues related to illegal migration, the financial burdens on families who fund such migrations, and the socio-economic conditions pushing many to seek opportunities abroad.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.