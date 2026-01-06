Punjab minister opens 69th National School Games in Ludhiana, says govt building 3,100 playgrounds

Ludhiana, Jan 6 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday inaugurated the 69th National School Games at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, in which over 1000 athletes from across India are participating.

Teams from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Vidya Bharati schools are participating in the event, scheduled till January 11.

Speaking at the event, Bains said competitions will be held in Judo (Under-14 boys and girls), Taekwondo (Under-14 girls), and Gatka (Under-19 boys and girls) at multiple venues across the city, including BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Government Senior Secondary School, PAU Ludhiana, and the PAU Open Air Theatre.

He said it is a matter of pride for Punjab and Ludhiana to host the Games and added that over 350 coaches have also arrived.

Adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, transport, and security, including PCR teams and CCTV cameras, have been made for participants.

Highlighting the state government's push for sports, Bains said Punjab is constructing 3,100 playgrounds in villages and cities in the first phase, aiming to ensure every village has its own sports ground.

He said sports nurseries are recruiting coaches in boxing, hockey, kabaddi, and other sports, and players' diets are being improved for better performance.

He added that under Punjab's sports policy, athletes selected for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, or Olympics receive financial assistance in advance, unlike other states that provide support only after winning medals.

Bains also said Punjab is proud of the strong representation of Punjabi players in Indian cricket and hockey, reflecting the state's growing prominence in sports.