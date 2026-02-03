Punjab minister orders special audit, probe into complaints against Sri Dasmesh Academy

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday directed the state chief secretary to conduct a special audit and investigation into serious complaints regarding Sri Dasmesh Academy in Sri Anandpur Sahib, which is functional on 180 acres of government land.

Bains wrote to the chief secretary, seeking a thorough investigation into allegations of financial irregularities, gross mismanagement and infrastructural decay at the academy, said an official statement.

The minister's directive follows a preliminary inquiry by the Rupnagar district education officer (DEO), who uncovered the lapses.

The investigation will scrutinise alleged embezzlement of trust funds, misuse of institution property and criminal negligence leading to infrastructure decay, Bains added.

He also directed the Punjab Police to investigate the alleged fake PhD degree of the academy's principal and to secure all relevant records to prevent tampering.

The minister has mandated a time-bound completion of the investigation, seeking a detailed report within 30 days.

He said the findings will be presented to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the ex-officio chairman of the trust, for appropriate action.

"The sanctity of our educational institutions is non-negotiable. We will get to the bottom of this and ensure the strictest action against anyone found guilty of betraying public trust. We won't allow public education entities to function as private fiefdoms at the cost of students' welfare and public resources," said Bains. PTI CHS KSS KSS