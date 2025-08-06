Punjab minister raids gas agencies' premises, finds discrepancies in weighing scales

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday conducted raids at the godowns of various gas agencies at Sirhind and found glaring discrepancies in the weighing scales.

Terming it as the sheer exploitation of the LPG gas consumers, the minister warned that malpractices of any kind simply will not be tolerated.

The state government has given strict directions against the undue harassment and financial loot of gas consumers.

If any gas agency owner is indulging in such nefarious activity then severe action would be initiated as per the rules, he said in a statement.

Taking strong note of the bypassing of the rules by some gas agencies' owners with regard to weighing scales of the gas cylinders, Kataruchak said there is zero tolerance against it.

He directed the officials concerned to initiate proceedings against the gas agencies violating rules.

The minister also appealed to gas consumers to get their gas cylinders weighed in at the time of gas supply so as to ensure no malpractice. PTI CHS NB NB