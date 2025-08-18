Punjab: Minister Sanjeev Arora gets power, Harbhajan left with public works

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) In a minor cabinet reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Monday re-allocated the power portfolio to Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora.

The portfolio was earlier held by Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.

With this reshuffle, Singh is now left with only the Department of Public Works (B&R).

The government notification was issued on Monday evening.

Arora already has industry and commerce, investment promotion and NRI affairs portfolios.

He was elected an MLA after he won the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll and was inducted as a minister in July. Earlier, Arora was a Rajya Sabha member.

During the last cabinet expansion in July, Kuldeep Dhaliwal was dropped as a minister and his lone portfolio, NRI affairs, was given to Arora. Portfolios of industry and commerce and investment promotion, which were earlier held by Tarunpreet Singh Sond, were also given to Arora.

Before the re-allocation of the portfolio on Monday, Harbhajan Singh held a meeting with the representatives of various unions of power utilities, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and Punjab State Transmission Corporation, here.

During the meeting, the union leaders apprised him of their demands and expressed gratitude to the state government for the recent 10 per cent salary hike.

In a statement, Singh said the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of state employees and assured that all their demands would be met soon.

PSPCL workers had gone on a strike from August 11, demanding the release of pending dearness allowance and restoration of the old pension scheme.

They called off their strike on August 14. PTI CHS VN VN