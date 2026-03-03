Punjab minister seeks immediate launch of rescue flights for Punjabis stranded in West Asia

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday and demanded the immediate launch of rescue flights for the state's people stranded in West Asia in large numbers due to the escalating conflict in the region.

He also demanded operation of special flights to the region and a cap on "exploitative" airfares.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said that Indian airlines cancelled 357 international flights during the day as disruptions continued for the third consecutive day. More than 1,100 international flights have been cancelled by Indian carriers since February 28 due to the situation.

Against the backdrop of the situation, Singh said, "There is an urgent need to resume flights and operate special evacuation services. Our people cannot be left stranded in this crisis." A statement from the Punjab government said the minister highlighted hardships being faced by the Punjabi diaspora due to the ongoing conflict and instability in West Asia.

"A significant portion of Punjab's population resides and works in various Middle Eastern countries. The cancellation of numerous scheduled flights has left many of our NRI brothers and sisters stranded, while their families back home are in deep distress," the minister said.

He urged Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to coordinate with airlines to restore operations on all safe corridors and operate special aircraft to clear the backlog of passengers.

"Many essential routes have been suspended, creating a massive backlog of travellers. There is an urgent need to resume flights and operate special evacuation or relief flights for those stuck in high-tension zones or those needing to return home for emergencies," the Punjab NRI affairs minister said.

Highlighting the issue of rising ticket prices, Singh added that several airlines have increased their fares to "exploitative levels", and urged the Centre to implement a price cap on these routes.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Punjab minister revealed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also had a telephonic conversation with Naidu during the meeting and urged that the state government be allowed to arrange special flights to bring Punjabis back home safely without delay.

"The chief minister has conveyed deep concern over the situation and requested (the Union minister) that Punjab be permitted to arrange special flights, if required, to ensure the safe evacuation of our people," he said.

Singh further stated that Naidu has given assurance that the concerns raised by the Punjab government will be considered with priority. "The Union government is already working on the matter as Indian citizens from several states are stranded in Gulf countries," he added.

The NRI affairs minister also visited the facilitation centre set up by the Punjab Government at the IGI Airport in Delhi to ensure that Punjabis returning from Gulf countries receive all necessary assistance.

"The Punjab Government has already announced a 24x7 helpline to assist stranded Punjabis. Families can call 0172 2260042, 0172 2260043 or send a WhatsApp message to +91 94787 79112 for immediate support. A high-level team headed by ADGP R K Jaiswal has also been constituted to monitor the situation," he said. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD