Punjab minister seeks release of pending Jal Jeevan Mission funds

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian on Tuesday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to release the pending first instalment of Rs 161 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2024-25.

He said the funds would help further enhance implementation of the scheme in Punjab.

Participating in a meeting to review the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) by the Union minister, Mundian said it was imperative to ensure that the state's residents got regular supply of potable drinking water.

He said Punjab had made remarkable progress in attaining ODF (Open Defecation Free) status in rural areas.

Mundian said Punjab intended to achieve Model Plus status under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) for all villages on a priority for the wellbeing of various sections of society, according to a statement.

He said gram panchayats had been reconstituted in Punjab following the recent elections, adding that substantial advancements would be made in the next three months, highlighting the state's commitment to make further progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).