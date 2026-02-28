Punjab ministers meet family of cop killed in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur, Feb 28 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak and Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday met the family of ASI Gurnam Singh, who was one of two policemen killed in Gurdaspur a few days ago, to extend condolences.

Assistant sub-inspector Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead on February 22 with gunshot wounds inside a checkpost in Adhian village, about 2 km from the International Border with Pakistan.

Police later identified Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21) and Dilawar Singh (19) for their alleged involvement in killing the two police personnel, which is suspected to have been done at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers backed by the spy agency ISI.

The ministers, who were accompanied by AAP working president, Batala MLA Aman Sher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Dera Baba Nanak MLA Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, conveyed to the cop's family in Dinanagar that the Punjab government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and will extend every possible support.

"The killing of our brave police personnel, Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar, while they were on duty at the Adhian checkpost, was a cowardly act. This was not merely an attack on the police force, but an attack on the soil of Punjab and on the peace of its people," Kataruchak said.

"The sacrifice of our martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain, and the guilty will be given the strictest punishment under the law," he said.

"Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI continuously attempts to target India through Punjab. The (past) attacks on the Pathankot Airbase and the Dinanagar police station were part of this design. Pakistan's hatred-driven intentions will never be allowed to succeed on Punjab's soil," Kataruchak said.

"I urge the youth of Punjab not to fall prey to the traps and temptations spread by enemy nations. Punjab is the land of Gurus and martyrs, and its unity and brotherhood will not be allowed to be broken at any cost," he said.

The ministers' visit came amid questions raised over the death of one of the accused in an encounter with the police.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Adhian village here, who was a suspect in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur, was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday after he allegedly fled from their custody.

SAD leader Bikarm Singh Majithia, Congress MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Partap Singh Bajwa and Girdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa have visited the family of Ranjit Singh.

Targeting the Akali Dal, Congress, and BJP, Bhullar alleged, "These parties are indulging in politics out of fear that the government is succeeding. Punjab, being a border state, faces repeated attempts to disturb its peace. These parties are, in some way, complicit in such efforts and are working to demoralise the police." Kataruchak further informed that Chief Minister Mann will soon meet the families of the martyrs and reiterated that the Punjab Government remains committed to its zero-tolerance policy against gang activities and drugs and will not allow anyone to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab.

Bhullar said police traced and arrested all the accused in the case, which sends a clear message that anyone on the wrong side of law will face the strictest action. PTI CHS SKY SKY