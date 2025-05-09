Punjab ministers to camp in border areas as India-Pak tensions persist

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Taking into consideration the rising tensions between India and Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed his ministers to camp in the border areas so that residents do not face any inconvenience.

The chief minister in a Cabinet meeting held here asked the ministers of the border areas to be permanently stationed at their respective towns.

Mann said the other ministers should also visit these towns on rotation basis so that people can be assured help in case of emergency.

He said the ministers will visit fire stations, hospitals, ration depots and other places so that people in these areas do not face any problem.

Asserting it is the need of the hour to ensure that people do not face any problem in this hour of crisis, Mann said the ministers will visit villages of the border areas to listen to the problems of locals and ensure their redressal.

The chief minister said that this region lagged behind in development due to frequent threats of war, but despite that the brave residents of the border areas contributed immensely in the country's socio-economic progress.

Not only the state, but the entire country was indebted to these people for their exemplary courage and patriotism, he added.

Mann said the state government is duty-bound to extend a helping hand to these people in view of the present situation.

"It is the duty of the state government to visit the people in border areas of the state in this hour of crisis to share the agony faced by them," he added.

The chief minister said the residents of the border region are true patriots and added the state government is committed to safeguard their interests in this hour of crisis. PTI CHS AS AS