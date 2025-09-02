Punjab ministers visit flood-hit areas

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Punjab ministers on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas in different parts of the state and took stock of relief and rescue operations.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visited over a dozen flood-affected villages situated near the Sutlej river in Anandpur Sahib.

He used a boat to get to relief camps and Harsa Bela, Bhanam, Bhallan, Bhallri, Nangra, Bela Ramgarh and Bela Dhyani villages, among others.

While overseeing arrangements, the minister directed officials to perform their duties with utmost dedication and diligence.

Bains said more than 30 relief camps have been established in Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency to provide critical support, including medical care, food and shelter, to those impacted by the floods.

He urged local organisations, including youth clubs and Mahila Mandals, to join hands with the district administration in relief efforts.

Bains also appealed to citizens to stay calm, avoid spreading rumours and cooperate with authorities to facilitate smooth relief operations.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited the flood-hit villages in Pathankot's Bhoa constituency.

They visited Kathlaur bridge, Kolian Adda, Pamma, Sionti Taraf and Narot Jaimal Singh, an official release said.

They assured the affected people that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will leave no stone unturned in providing relief material to the people in this difficult time, it said.

Printing and Stationery Minister and Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited Ghaggar near Makror Sahib and Sirhind Choe, Sunam in Sangrur district.

They took stock of the ground situation and the needs of the people residing in these areas.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of normal and the state's highest in 25 years. PTI CHS DIV DIV