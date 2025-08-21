Punjab ministers visit inundated villages, assure full compensation for crop loss

Ferozepur/Hoshiarpur/Kapurthala, Aug 21 (PTI) Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited areas in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts inundated by rivers flowing at spate and said the state government will compensate the people for crop damage and other losses.
In Tarn Taran, Goyal, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, inspected the critical 'Dhussi bundh' on the Sutlej river from Harike Headworks downstream.
They assessed the inundated areas and listened to the grievances of locals and farmers of villages, including Kuttiwal, Gharumm, Basti Lal Singh, Sabhra, Gadaike and Gatti Harike.
Eight cabinet ministers have been assigned to supervise relief work in the flood-affected areas, the state water resources minister said.
Speaking to the reporters, Goyal said deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and all departmental officers have been mandated to prioritise providing immediate assistance to flood victims.
The state government's primary focus remains on safely relocating flood-affected populations to safety, providing essential healthcare, food supplies, and ensuring proper care and protection of livestock, he added.
During the inspection at Harike Headworks, both ministers were apprised by officials that the current water flow statistics show 11,600 cusecs at Harike Headworks -- 20,000 cusecs being channelled into canal systems and 96,000 cusecs flowing downstream.
Goyal said the Punjab government has spent Rs 276 crore on flood prevention works.
Many parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have been receiving heavy rains in the past few weeks, leading to heavy flow of water in the Beas and Sutlej rivers.
The worst-affected areas are Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district and some villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts.
Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian visited the flood-affected villages of Baupur Jadeed and Sangra in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, where he met with the affected families.
He said the state government has issued orders for special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) to compensate for crop damage and other losses caused by rising water levels in the rivers.
Mundian also disclosed that relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka are being monitored by a ministerial committee.
Punjab cabinet ministers are visiting various districts to oversee relief operations and listen to people's grievances for appropriate and timely action.
Rs 2 crore has been released for Kapurthala district to ensure that distribution of rations, drinking water, medicines and livestock healthcare services are carried out properly, Mundian said.
The minister said a special campaign will be launched across Punjab to further strengthen 'Dhussi' and advance earthen embankments. He told officers to deploy additional State Disaster Response Force teams and dry rations, medicines and drinking water among the affected people.
He instructed district administrative officers to ensure continuous fogging in affected areas and ordered veterinary doctors to visit flood-affected villages to examine the livestock.
In Kapurthala, people heaved a sigh of relief as the waters of the swollen Beas river receded by two feet in the worst-affected Baupur and other adjoining villages, according to an official of the drainage department.
According to official sources, about 69,800 cusecs of water was discharged into the Beas through spillway gates and powerhouse tunnels at the Shah Nehar barrage. The inflow stood at 69,800 cusecs, while the reservoir level touched 1,384.45 feet, close to the danger mark of 1,390 feet.
Around 1.15 lakh cusecs of water was flowing in the river, they added.
Sukhpreet Singh, subdivisional officer (drainage and mining), at Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district, said MGNREGA workers had been deployed to strengthen the embankment at Kanwali village.
Rara village sarpanch Charanjit Singh Sandhu said water had entered low-lying portions of farmland in the area. He demanded adequate compensation for crop loss, saying that the Rs 7,200 per acre relief given by the government after the 2023 floods was too little compared to actual expenses.
"Just harvesting paddy costs about Rs 5,000 per acre, while the total cost of cultivation comes close to Rs 20,000. The government should announce realistic compensation this time," he said.
Tanda Sub-Divisional Magistrate Parampreet Singh said five villages had been put on alert, and Abdullapur had already been evacuated. All affected families are being provided with the necessary assistance, he said. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD