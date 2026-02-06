Punjab: Minor boy dies after falling into uncovered sewage tank

Phagwara, Feb 6 (PTI) A minor boy died after allegedly stumbling into an uncovered 'haudi' (waste tank) in a private residential plot on the Khothran road here on Friday, officials said.

The child's family members and neighbours claimed that the children were playing, and one of them fell into the uncovered indigenous sewerage tank at the plot. They also alleged that the tank was deep with a wide opening and did not have a lid.

The 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials added.

The family has demanded action for this grave negligence.

Police have assured that they are investigating the matter.