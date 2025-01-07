Punjab: Mission 'Hoshiyar' rolled out in Hoshiarpur to combat drug menace

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 7 (PTI) In a move aimed at combating the drug menace, the Hoshiarpur police and civil administration jointly launched a mission called 'Hoshiyar' (alert) on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The initiative seeks to eliminate drugs from the district through collective efforts involving panchayats and villagers, said an official statement.

The launch event saw the participation of over 700 representatives from around 300 panchayats of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba assured the attendees that all drug-related information shared with authorities would be kept confidential, and immediate action would be taken against offenders.

Advertisment

The SSP urged residents to provide drug-related information through dedicated helplines.

He highlighted that the initiative is a directive from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to foster direct public engagement in tackling drug-related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal stressed the proactive role of panchayats in curbing drug abuse and promoting sports among the youth.

Advertisment

He emphasized vigilance in breaking the drug supply chain while ensuring rehabilitation support for addicts.

MLA Bram Shanker Jimpa also stressed that the panchayats could contribute a lot to brush aside the menace of drugs.

He also said that those indulged in the practice of drug peddling or smuggling should not be given any sort of help in villages, which would be a deterrent effect for others too.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner Mittal highlighted the availability of a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center in Hoshiarpur to assist addicts. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK