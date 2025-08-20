Punjab: Mohali ASI held on accepting Rs 1.55 lakh bribe charge

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was arrested on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.55 lakh, said the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday.

ASI Om Prakash, posted at Sohana police station in Mohali was held following a complaint lodged at the chief minister's anti-corruption action line.

An official spokesperson of the VB said according to the complaint, a police case was registered against Gurjit Singh and his wife at the Sohana police station in Mohali district.

ASI Prakash had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh for the cancellation of the case registered against the complainant and his wife.

Subsequently, the accused had accepted Rs 1.55 lakh as a bribe from the complainant.

Following a thorough verification, the allegations levelled in the complaint were found to be substantiated, said the spokesperson.

The VB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Police Station, SAS Nagar, against Prakash. PTI CHS KSS KSS