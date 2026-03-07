Punjab: Most-wanted gangster Amritpal Singh detained at Moldova border

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Amritpal Singh, a most-wanted gangster linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, has been detained at the Moldova border on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued on the request of Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, is wanted in multiple serious criminal cases in the state and has been absconding abroad for a considerable period, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

His detention follows sustained international coordination and persistent follow-up by Punjab Police agencies, Yadav said on X.

Legal and diplomatic procedures are now underway to secure his extradition or deportation to India so that he can face the law, the DGP said.

The Overseas Fugitive Tracking Cell of Punjab Police is currently pursuing 61 fugitive gangsters hiding abroad.

"Amrit Dalam's detention marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to track and bring back offenders evading justice overseas," Yadav said. PTI CHS APL APL