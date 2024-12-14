Punjab municipal corporation polls: AAP launches campaign for Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Dec 14 (PTI) The ruling AAP in Punjab launched its poll campaign for the Jalandhar municipal corporation on Saturday.

Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held in the state on December 21.

The Punjab unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Aman Arora, said a manifesto has been prepared for Jalandhar following extensive public consultations.

Arora said all projects would commence without delay, demonstrating the AAP's focus on transparency and accountability in governance.

He promised 100 electric buses with charging stations to tackle the rising pollution and improve the public transport situation in the city.

"The AAP guarantees the launch of 100 electric buses across the city, supported by modern charging stations," Arora said.

Acknowledging the serious issue of water scarcity in Jalandhar, the party promised round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household.

Special efforts will be made to replace and upgrade the city's outdated water pipelines, Arora said.

He further said the AAP will develop large, modern parking facilities to ease traffic congestion. "To enhance urban safety, CCTV cameras will be installed across all key areas of Jalandhar, making the city secure and surveillance-ready," he added.

The party has also pledged to remove all 28 dumpyards across Jalandhar, he said.

Acknowledging Jalandhar's rich legacy as a sports hub, the AAP has promised to set up memorials for sports personalities, revive key sports landmarks like Burton Park and develop projects, such as the PAP flyover.

"The AAP is ready to bring real change to Jalandhar. These guarantees are not just promises, these are our commitments to the people of this great city. As soon as an AAP mayor takes office, the work on these projects will begin without any delay," Arora said. PTI CHS RC