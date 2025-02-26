Punjab: Naib tehsildar dismissed from service over corruption charges

Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) A naib tehsildar (revenue officer) was dismissed from service for illegally sanctioning the mutation of common village land in Punjab's Kharar in favour of private individuals, said a senior officer on Wednesday.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS)-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) Anurag Verma ordered the dismissal of Naib Tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot.

The action against Dhoot follows a detailed inquiry that found him guilty of violating the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961, according to an official release.

"The detailed inquiry revealed that Dhoot, while posted as Naib Tehsildar in Majri, SAS Nagar, had sanctioned mutation on September 28, 2016, transferring ownership of 10,365 kanals and 19 marlas of shamlat land in Village Seonk, Tehsil Kharar, to private individuals," it said.

The inquiry further revealed that this was done despite clear cut instructions issued by the Revenue Department, which prohibits the transfer or mutation of 'shamlat' land to private parties.

The inquiry report, submitted by retired Additional District and Sessions Judge B R Bansal, highlighted that Dhoot had not only sanctioned the mutation illegally but also manipulated the shares of 'khewatdars' (occupants) by increasing or decreasing their shares without proper verification.

In some cases, individuals with no rightful claim to the land were included as shareholders, it said.

"The government has a zero-tolerance policy towards such actions. Hence, considering the facts and situation, I, as the competent authority, hereby decide and order to dismiss Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, Naib Tehsildar (suspended), from government service under Rule 5 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970," reads the dismissal orders signed by Verma, while terming Dhoot's actions as "mala fide".

The development came close on the heels of Verma issuing a stern warning to all deputy commissioners (DCs) in Punjab against corruption and delays in the registration of plots without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in the state.

The warning was prompted by reports of corruption and delay from various parts of the state in the registration of plots without NOCs, despite the government notification issued in November 2024.

Verma had, earlier, also suspended Tehsildar Ranjit Singh for fraudulently registering property deeds in Jagraon while sitting at Ludhiana East tehsil office.

While reiterating the state government's commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring strict adherence to legal and administrative protocols, Verma said any officer found involved in corruption or any other malpractices would face stern consequences.

In yet another move to curb corruption, Verma mandated the installation of four Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at every sub-registrar and joint sub-registrar office across the state.

Additionally, all DCs have been directed to access the CCTV feeds and conduct random checks of live footage to ensure that sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars are present in their offices and that citizens are not facing unnecessary delays or difficulties in getting their work done.