Punjab: National Justice Front announces Black Day on Jan 26 to push for Sikh prisoners' release

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) The National Justice Front on Saturday announced a series of protest programmes, including Black Day on January 26, to press for the release of Sikh detainees who have completed their sentence and other political prisoners in Indian jails.

The decisions were taken at a special meeting of the Front (Koumi Insaaf Morcha) held at the Kisan Bhawan here. The meeting was attended by leaders of farmers' organisations, panthic bodies, social organisations and political groups from Punjab and neighbouring states.

The meeting was presided over by former judge, Justice Ranjit Singh.

Addressing the media, the leaders said around 50 organisations participated in the meeting.

It was decided that a large gathering would be organised on January 7 at the Morcha site in Mohali to mark the completion of three years of the ongoing protest.

An Akhand Path will begin on January 5, followed by a conference on January 7 after the bhog ceremony to demand the release of detainees.

They said the Morcha has been continuing at the Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 5, 2023, demanding the release of Sikh detainees who have completed their sentences, release of all political prisoners in Indian jails, punishment for those involved in sacrilege cases and enactment of strict laws to prevent sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The leaders said that due to the continued neglect of their demands by the Centre and the Punjab government, it was decided that all toll plazas in Punjab will be opened free for the public on January 12 from 11 am to 4 pm.

After two weeks of preparations, January 26 will be observed as a Black Day across Punjab. Sikhs and Punjabis living in other parts of India and abroad have also been appealed to observe the day in their own way, they said.

They warned that if the government remains unresponsive, the Morcha will organise a protest march to the governor's house in Chandigarh in February, the date of which will be announced later.

The meeting also expressed support for ongoing farmers' and workers' movements opposing what they termed anti-people laws, including the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, Seeds Bill 2025, the new law replacing MGNREGA and the four labour codes.

The Morcha also demanded the opening of the India-Pakistan corridor.

Several farmer leaders, panthic leaders and representatives of political and social organisations were present at the meeting. PTI VSD PRK