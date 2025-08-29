Punjab native held for selling NRI's Gurugram plot by deceit for Rs 10 cr

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old Punjab native was arrested for allegedly selling a Gurugram plot belonging to a US-based NRI for Rs 10.70 crore after impersonation, police on Friday said.

According to police, New York-based NRI Gaurav Narula in his complaint alleged that someone impersonated him and sold his plot in Sushant Lok-I, Gurugram.

Narula said his father had bought the flat in 1985 and transferred the ownership to his name in 1991, police said.

The NRI in his complaint said, "A person named Manish and his associates, by fraudulently posing as Gaurav Narula, sold the plot to some other person on the basis of fake transfer deed, fake Aadhaar card and fake documents in their name." Police investigated the matter and nabbed Kumar on Thursday from Punjab's Ferozepur.

Kumar, a native of Panjeke Uttar village, confessed to have sold the plot for Rs 10.70 crore, of which Rs 7.71 crore came into his bank account, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works at a wholesale shop in Ferozepur and he along with his other accomplices created a fake Gaurav Narula on the basis of fake documents and by posing as the brother of Gaurav Narula, he got the plot registered in his name through a fake gift deed," the officer said.

Kumar was produced in a court and was taken on police remand for six days.